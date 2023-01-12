 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inflation undershoots RBI's Oct-Dec forecast, but Feb rate hike still on the cards

Siddharth Upasani
Jan 12, 2023 / 08:22 PM IST

Meanwhile, the unexpectedly large rebound in industrial growth in November has not done much to boost the outlook for economic activity

"Despite two months of below 6 percent headline inflation, we think the RBI is unlikely to feel very comfortable with the details, given demand-driven price pressures remain elevated," noted Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays.

India's headline retail inflation rate fell for the third month in a row in December, coming in at 5.72 percent – 18 basis points below the consensus estimate of 5.9 percent – the statistics ministry said on January 12.

More importantly, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation averaged 6.1 percent in October-December, well below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) forecast of 6.6 percent.

In any other quarter, inflation undershooting the central bank's forecasts by such a large margin would send the market's hopes soaring. However, these are extraordinary times.

"We expect the central bank to maintain a broadly hawkish policy stance going into the February monetary policy meeting and deliver a 25-basis-point hike, taking the repo rate to 6.5 percent," Bajoria added.

Bajoria is not alone in thinking the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to deliver another rate hike a week after the Budget for 2023-24 is presented, with Shilan Shah of Capital Economics and Sunil Sinha of India Ratings also pencilling in a rate hike next month.