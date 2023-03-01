 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India could export more sugar in 2022/23: Sugar company

Reuters
Mar 01, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

Avantika Saraogi of Kolkata-based Balrampur Chini Mills said on the sidelines of the Dubai Sugar Conference that current estimates for India's sugar production ranged from 33.5 million to 34.5 million tonnes.

Sugar

India could export up to one million tonnes more of sugar in the 2022/23 season if production is at the upper end of current estimates, an official from one of the country's largest sugar and ethanol manufacturers said on Wednesday.

Avantika Saraogi of Kolkata-based Balrampur Chini Mills said on the sidelines of the Dubai Sugar Conference that current estimates for India's sugar production ranged from 33.5 million to 34.5 million tonnes.

India has exported only 6.1 million tonnes of sugar so far in 2022/23, down from a record 11 million tonnes in the prior season. Government and industry officials have downplayed the prospect of more exports due to an expected drop in output, particularly in the major producing state of Maharashtra.

Saraogi said, however, if the crop goes above 34.0 million, and the government sees sufficient stocks in April, it may well approve up to one million tonnes of further exports.