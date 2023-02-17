 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India and the US: A tale of two inflations

Devina Mehra
Feb 17, 2023 / 09:58 PM IST

Inflation remains above comfortable levels both in India and the US, which means that the RBI and the Fed are likely to continue raising interest rates.

The recent inflation print is unlikely to be the harbinger of good news for market watchers (Representative image: Reuters)

Interest rates have been the tail that has been wagging the asset prices dog for the last few quarters. The interest rate stance of central banks, in turn, is determined by inflation numbers. I have rarely seen inflation numbers being watched so closely in my three decades of tracking markets.

This week, inflation numbers came out for both India and the US for the month of January.

Detailed analysis follows below, but the short point is that inflation continues to remain higher than where central bankers would like it to be — both the headline number and the core value, net of food and fuel.

The recent inflation print is unlikely to be the harbinger of good news for market watchers.