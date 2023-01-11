 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Graphic Detail | The rise of gross tax revenue and the hiccups in between

Sreedev Krishnakumar
Jan 11, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST

‘In Graphic Detail’ is a special series of data stories covering the Union Budget's key elements over a short and long-term period

The trend in tax mop-up shows that the various policy decisions taken by the government over recent years to widen the base seem to be bearing fruit, as gross tax revenue has gone up in recent years, albeit with some hiccups along the way.

Gross tax revenue went up from Rs 12.44 lakh crore in FY15 to a budgetary estimate of Rs 27.57 lakh crore in FY23, an increase of 121.53 percent over the nine-year period. The FY23 estimate is also 9.61 percent higher than the FY22 figure.

On average, tax collection increased by 10.62 percent year-on-year during the FY15-FY23 period. FY22 marked the largest jump in collections, as the pent-up demand post-pandemic resulted in the gross tax revenue growing by 24.12 percent over the previous year to reach Rs 25.16 lakh crore.

During this period, FY20, which was marred by the Covid-19 pandemic, was the only year in which tax revenue contracted. The gross tax revenue for the year was Rs 20.1 lakh crore, a decline of 3.38 percent from the year before.