How investments are coming to Odisha if there is lawlessness, asks CM Naveen Patnaik

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 06:26 AM IST

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wondered how investors are making a beeline in the state if there is lawlessness as alleged by the opposition BJP and Congress.

All over the country, investors talk about the fact that how peaceful Odisha is, Patnaik said while replying to the debate on home and general administration demands in the Assembly.

"Getting investment to a state is a reflection of its law and order situation. No investment comes when the law and order situation is poor in a state. Odisha gets one of the highest investments in the country," he said.

Claiming that the opposition parties have insulted the people of Odisha by making allegations of lawlessness, Patnaik asserted that the state has registered a record highest growth rate continuously and revenue generation is increasing year after year.