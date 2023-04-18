 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How financing of low-income countries could be the next flash point between China and the West

Apr 18, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST

With the global economy fracturing, it’s hard to see trust between China and other creditors improving, economist William Jackson has said

Not only does the broader array of creditors make it more difficult to reach debt restructuring agreements, but tensions between Western investors and China have held up talks too

External financing for low-income emerging markets could increasingly be split into camps dominated by lending from China and from Western investors and multilateral institutions, according to an economist.

Across the world, government finances have undergone major swings over the last three years amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and ensuing government actions.

Low-income countries that often rely on external debt have been particularly hard hit amid rising interest rates and a strengthening US dollar.

“The increasingly diverse array of creditors to debt-distressed EM governments – and the difficulties in getting China and Western lenders to see eye to eye – is already gumming up sovereign debt restructurings,” William Jackson, Chief Emerging Markets Economist, Capital Economics, said on April 17.