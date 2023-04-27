 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
High import duty, resumption of flights lead to rise in gold smuggling

Meghna Mittal
Apr 27, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST

Government agencies have detected numerous cases of attempts being made to smuggle in gold and silver. Between April 2022 and February 2023, 3,992 kg of smuggled gold was seized as compared to 2,172 kg in 2021-22.

In the backdrop of gold imports falling by over 24 percent in FY23 and the current duty at 18 percent, smuggling of the yellow metal continues to rise, with a five-fold increase in international flights, officials said.

In 2019-20, a year earlier, 1,944 kg of gold was seized, according to government data.

The gold seizures indicate smuggling has even exceeded pre-Covid levels. In 2019-20, gold smuggling seizures were at 3,626 kg.