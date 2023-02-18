 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GST Council Meeting: From states' compensation to rate cuts, here are key announcements by FM

Aparna Banerjea & Meghna Mittal
Feb 18, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST

Here is a lowdown on the rate cuts proposed and cleared by the Council, including clarification on GST Appellate Tribunal formation.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the 49th meeting of the GST Council, in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on February 18 (Image: @FinMinIndia/Twitter)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 18 announced a slew of decisions taken during the 49th GST Council Meeting held earlier in the day.

Among the key announcements, Sitharaman in her media briefing said that the entire pending goods and services tax (GST) compensation of Rs 16,982 crore to the states for June 2022 will be cleared.

"With this release, the Centre would clear the entire provisionally admissible compensation cess dues for 5 years as envisaged in the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017," Sitharaman said, adding, "Although this amount is not really available in the compensation fund as of today, we have decided to release this amount from our own resources and the same amount will be recouped from the future compensation cess collection."

