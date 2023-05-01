 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GST collections hit new all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

This is the 14th month in a row that the total GST mop-up has come in above the Rs 1.4-lakh-crore mark

The Centre expects its GST collections to rise by 12 percent in 2023-24.

The government collected a whopping Rs 1.87 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) in April, data released on May 1 by the Union Finance Ministry showed.

At Rs 1.87 lakh crore, the GST collected in April is an all-time high by a substantial margin. The previous record high was Rs 1.68 lakh crore, collected in April 2022.

The GST collected last month is up 11.6 percent from April 2022. Compared to March 2023, the latest GST collections figure is up 16.8 percent.

Source: Ministry of Finance