 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Govt invites EoIs for Rs 41,000 crore transhipment port project in Great Nicobar Island

PTI
Jan 27, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

The ministry in a release on Friday said that the project is expected to be complete with an investment of Rs 41,000 crore (USD 5 billion), including investment from both government and PPP concessionaire.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has invited expressions of interest (EOI) from interested players for a Rs 41,000 crore international transhipment port project at Great Nicobar Island in the Bay of Bengal.

The ministry in a release on Friday said that the project is expected to be complete with an investment of Rs 41,000 crore (USD 5 billion), including investment from both government and PPP concessionaire.

The proposed port in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will have ultimate capacity to handle 16 million containers per year and in the first phase will handle above 4 million containers.

Other projects planned around the transhipment port include airport, township and power plant, it added.