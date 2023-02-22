 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Gold steadies as focus turns to U.S. Fed minutes

PTI
Feb 22, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Spot gold was steady at $1,833.30 per ounce, as of 1053 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,842.50.

Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday as investors held off on big bets ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting that could offer more cues on its rate-hike path.

Spot gold was steady at $1,833.30 per ounce, as of 1053 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,842.50.

"The market focus is on the Fed minutes which will be released later today but if there's concerns about higher inflation or more persisting inflation scenarios then we could see gold prices potentially facing some headwinds," Bank of China International analyst Xiao Fu said.

Minutes of the Fed's latest meeting are due at 1900 GMT on Wednesday. The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points at its Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting, and is expected to raise benchmark rates above 5% by May with a peak seen at 5.347% in July.