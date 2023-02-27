 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold plunge Rs 185; silver plummets Rs 798

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST

The yellow metal had ended at Rs 55,705 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Going ahead, since we don’t have any major event lined up, the movement of the dollar index, which has been on a recovery spree for the last four weeks, would largely dictate the trend. It has rebound to 104.59 after testing the low at 100.68 levels. It could face a hurdle around 105.5 next and that might help in some recovery.

Gold prices declined by Rs 185 to Rs 55,520 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver also plummeted by Rs 798 to Rs 63,227 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 55,520 per 10 grams, down Rs 185 per 10 grams," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities.