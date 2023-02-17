 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global shares sink, dollar soars as rate-hike outlook looms

Reuters
Feb 17, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

Data from U.S. Labor Department overnight showed monthly producer prices had accelerated in January and the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits had unexpectedly fallen last week - another sign of a tight labour market keeping pressure on inflation.

Stock markets dropped across the globe on Friday and the dollar leapt to six-week highs as jobs data revived expectations the U.S. central bank would stick to its monetary tightening path.

MSCI's broadest index of world stocks fell 0.4% to one-week lows at 645.73.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.36% to 529.49, its lowest since Jan. 9. The index is down 3% for the month and set for its third straight week of losses.