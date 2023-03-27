 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Global economy faces 'lost decade', says World Bank

Siddharth Upasani
Mar 27, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST

According to the multilateral institution, nearly all forces that drove economic progress over the last 30 years are fading and the global economy's speed limit is on track to fall to a three-decade low by 2030

According to a World Bank report, restoring international economic integration is essential.

The global economy faces the prospect of a "lost decade" on account of nearly all drivers of economic progress in recent history fading, the World Bank has said.

Writing in a report titled 'Falling Long-Term Growth Prospects: Trends, Expectations, and Policies', released on March 27, the World Bank's staff warned that the global economy’s 'speed limit' is on track to crash to a three-decade low by 2030.

The 'speed limit' refers to the maximum long-term growth rate without sparking inflation concerns.

"In the decade before COVID-19, a global slowdown in productivity…was already adding to concerns about long-term economic prospects," the report said, adding that investment growth is weakening, global labour force is growing sluggishly, human capital reversals have been triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, and growth in international trade is barely matching GDP growth.