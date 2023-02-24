 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 | Pressure mounts on India as France opposes softening criticism of Russia

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 24, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST

According to sources in the know, there remains a "gap" between the language preferred by India on one hand and the US and European countries on the other to describe the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

The pressure continued to mount on India to strongly condemn Russia in the official G20 statement after France said it will oppose any softening of the language that was agreed by the leaders in Bali.

Speaking to reporters on February 24 in Bengaluru at the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, Bruno Le Maire, France's Minister of the Economy and Finance, said the wording of the condemnation of Russia is a key point holding up the finalisation of the communique.

"And once again, don't make any mistake, we will oppose any step-back from the declaration of the leaders in Bali," Le Maire said.

The G20 Bali Leaders' Declaration, released in November under the presidency of Indonesia, had said most members "strongly condemned the war in Ukraine" while others had different views and "different assessments of the situation and sanctions".