FM Sitharaman: Slowing economies abroad to be a challenge for Indian exporters

Meghna Mittal
Feb 15, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST

Sitharaman said the country is still dependent on component imports and the government is aware of it.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 15 said that Indian exporters may be hit by a likely slowdown in advanced economies and a constant dialogue with the government is likely to help them overcome the challenges.

"Slowing economies abroad will be a challenge for Indian exporters," Sitharaman said while interacting with industry body Assocham.

India's exports in January dipped 6.58 percent to $32.91 billion, against $35.23 billion in the same month last year, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday.

The trade deficit in January stood at $17.75 billion.