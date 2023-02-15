FM Sitharaman: Slowing economies abroad to be a challenge for Indian exporters

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 15 said that Indian exporters may be hit by a likely slowdown in advanced economies and a constant dialogue with the government is likely to help them overcome the challenges.

"Slowing economies abroad will be a challenge for Indian exporters," Sitharaman said while interacting with industry body Assocham.

India's exports in January dipped 6.58 percent to $32.91 billion, against $35.23 billion in the same month last year, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday.

The trade deficit in January stood at $17.75 billion.

Meghna Mittal