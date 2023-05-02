 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eurozone Inflation Rises as Policymakers Weigh Rate Increase

New York Times
May 02, 2023 / 09:11 PM IST

Core inflation is closely watched by European Central Bank policymakers, who will decide whether to continue raising interest rates to curb inflation when they meet Thursday.

The eurozone’s overall rate of inflation ticked up in April, with the cost of food remaining high. But there was a bit of good news: After subtracting prices for food and energy, which tend to be volatile, the underlying inflation rate eased for the first time in 10 months.

Inflation across the 20 countries using Europe’s common currency increased at an annual rate of 7% in April, from 6.9% in March, data released Tuesday by the European Union’s statistics office showed. Prices for food, which rose 13.6%, were the main factor. So-called core inflation, when food and energy prices are stripped out, inched lower to 5.6%, from 5.7% in March.

Why It Matters: The goal is to control inflation while preventing a recession.