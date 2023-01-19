 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Europe open for international trade; Doing my utmost to ensure FTA with India: Olaf Scholz

PTI
Jan 19, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

The European Union, within which Germany is among India's biggest trade partners, relaunched negotiations last year with India for a Free Trade Agreement, and launched separate negotiations for an Investment Protection Agreement and an Agreement on Geographical Indications (GIs).

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Asserting that Europe remains open for international trade, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said he is doing his utmost to ensure that the free trade agreements with India and some other countries gets sealed.

The European Union, within which Germany is among India's biggest trade partners, relaunched negotiations last year with India for a Free Trade Agreement, and launched separate negotiations for an Investment Protection Agreement and an Agreement on Geographical Indications (GIs).

In a special address at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 here on Wednesday evening, the Chancellor said, "I am doing my utmost to ensure that the free trade agreements we have successfully negotiated with Canada, Korea, Japan, New Zealand, and Chile will soon be followed by new ones: with MERCOSUR, India, and Indonesia." "And we are also open to discuss a tariff agreement for the industrial sector with the United States," he added.

Overall, the EU is India's third largest trading partner, accounting for 88 billion euro worth of trade in goods in 2021 with nearly 11 per cent share of total Indian trade.

India, on the other hand, is EU's 10th largest trading partner with nearly 2 per cent share in goods trade. Trade in services between India and the EU stood at over 30 billion euro in 2020.

The trade negotiations aim at removing barriers and helping EU firms, especially smaller ones, to export more and open up services and public procurement markets.