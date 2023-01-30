 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Developed world hasn't acted on $100 billion/year climate finance pledge, multilateral financial bodies need to be transformed: Amitabh Kant

Moneycontrol News
Jan 30, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST

India's G-20 sherpa Amitabh Kant on Monday said the developed world has not helped the developing countries with USD 100 billion of climate finance per year, despite committing to it way back in 2009.

The former bureaucrat said multilateral financial institutions are not equipped to do the same, and there is a need to transform them.

"If India has to go for climate change (action), the developed world has to give us finance which it had agreed to We have not polluted the world, yet we will be impacted by climate change," Kant said, speaking at the inauguration of model G-20 summit at the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership at Uttan near here.

He reminded that the developed world had agreed on the principle of climate justice as part of which the finance was to be made available and the challenge before a country like India is centred around transforming into an industrialised country without impacting the planet.