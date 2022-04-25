Delhi govt soon to distribute 10,000 DIY kits to promote urban farming

The Delhi government will soon distribute 10,000 DIY(do it yourself) kits to promote urban farming announced in the annual budget 2022-23, officials said on Sunday.

Promoting urban farming was one of the 20 areas announced in the Kejriwal government’s annual budget presented last month by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The government has targeted creation of two million job opportunities in the next five years through initiatives including promotion of urban farming.

Through the urban farming promotion, especially among women, the government plans to provide 25,000 job opportunities to people in Delhi.

The kits, including summer and winter crop seeds, biofertilisers, manure and a leaflet on how to go about it, will be provided by the Environment department, officials said.