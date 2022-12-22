 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 | What food and agri businesses need

Anand Ramanathan
Dec 22, 2022 / 07:03 AM IST

Ease of doing business, supply chain infrastructure, market linkages and support for technology development are the key asks for the sector.

Anand Ramanathan, Partner, Deloitte India

India is an agrarian economy with agriculture and its allied sectors being the largest source of livelihood in the country. It is estimated that India can generate USD 813 billion in revenue with an investment of USD 272 billion in agritech and allied segments by 2030.

The Indian agricultural sector is slowly shifting from traditional farming to horticulture and livestock production. The demand for fresh and processed food products is also increasing due to the rise in income levels, urbanisation and changing consumption habits.

The government has announced several policies, schemes, and programmes, such as a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to boost the food processing sector, Krishi UDAN 2.0 scheme for facilitating and incentivising movement of agri-produce by air, a composite portal to provide agricultural marketing-related services through a single digital platform etc.

To ensure the players in the sector derive the benefits of the schemes and operate efficiently, it would be helpful for the government to work on specific areas such as ease of doing business, creating policies to support technology development and adoption, and building infrastructure to optimise the food and agribusiness supply chain.

Policy can also facilitate demand generation and marketing of produce to generate greater levels of income and adjust production with demand. Promotion of investments in the sector along with a policy push can enable the transformation of agricultural practices and ecosystem.