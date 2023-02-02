 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

How Budget 2023 'neglected and condemned' persons with disabilities

Moneycontrol News
Feb 02, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST

National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) in its press statement states that despite the rhetoric of 'Inclusive India' with Inclusive Development right at the top of the government's seven-priority 'Saptarishi' approach, the persons with disabilities continue to be ignored by the State.

Representational image. (Photo: Jakub Pabis via Unsplash)

Persons with disabilities and disability rights activists are unhappy yet again. National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) released a press statement which states that despite the rhetoric of the government of "Inclusive India" with Inclusive Development right at the top of the government's seven-priority "Saptarishi" approach, the persons with disabilities have been left by the wayside.

NPRD is a cross-disability disabled-people's organisation, with membership-based affiliates in various states, which takes up issues for advocacy and policy intervention, and fights for disabled rights. The NPRD statement further stated that in comparison to the previous year, there is "merely 1 per cent increase" while "it must be underlined that the amount allotted for 2022-23 remained underutilised by Rs 196 crore."

The allocations for the scheme for implementation of the (Rights of) Persons with Disabilities Act have been severely reduced by Rs 90 crore, from Rs 240.39 (BE) last year to Rs 150 crore this year.

“It is the woefully inadequate allocation that is mainly responsible for the failure in implementing the provisions of accessibility within five years as mandated by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPD) Act, 2016.