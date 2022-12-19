 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Budget 2023: Govt must shift focus to lowering fiscal deficit to 3%, says former finance secretary Garg 

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Dec 19, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST

The government deserves praise for cleaning up the fiscal Augean Stables but needs to recommit itself to the path of lowering the fiscal deficit to the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act’s target of 3% of GDP, says Subhash Chandra Garg

Subhash Chandra Garg

The Centre has over recent years brought off-budget borrowings onto its balance sheet but must now seek to revert to the pre-pandemic fiscal consolidation aim of lowering the fiscal deficit to 3 percent of Gross Domestic Product, according to a former finance secretary.

“Government took the right step of transparently disclosing the extent of these off-budget borrowings and then stopping it altogether in 2020-21 and 2021-22 budgets. This cleaned up the fiscal Augean Stables,” Subhash Chandra Garg told Moneycontrol in an interview.

He expressed concern that India is living on borrowed resources and running fiscal deficits in excess of 6 percent of GDP for three years in a row.

In the Budget for the fiscal year 2020-21, presented on February 1, 2020, before the coronavirus hit the country, the Centre had set a fiscal deficit target of 3.5 percent of GDP.

COVID-related expenses and revenue losses ensured that the target was missed by a wide margin. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her 2021-22 budget speech, set a new target of lowering the deficit to below 4.5 percent by FY26.

This new roadmap did not contain targets for each of the years until FY26 nor was there any mention of the original medium-term fiscal deficit target of 3 percent. The Centre's fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal year is 6.4 percent of GDP.