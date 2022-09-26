 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Bank of England says it's monitoring drop in pound, won't hesitate to change interest rates

Associated Press
Sep 26, 2022 / 09:28 PM IST

The British pound fell to all-time low against the US dollar early Monday after Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng pledged a sweeping package of tax cuts.

Bank of England, London (File image: Reuters)

The Bank of England says it is monitoring the drop in the pound and would not hesitate to boost interest rates to control inflation.

The central bank on Monday reiterated its intention to make a full assessment'' of the government's tax and spending plans at the next meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee. That's now scheduled for November.

The bank says in a statement that it will not hesitate to change interest rates by as much as needed to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term, in line with its remit."

The British pound fell to all-time low against the US dollar early Monday after Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng pledged a sweeping package of tax cuts.

Associated Press
TAGS: #Bank of England #inflation #interest rate hike #pound
first published: Sep 26, 2022 09:28 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.