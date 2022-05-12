Bajaj Finserv Chairman and MD Sanjiv Bajaj elected as new CII president

Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finserv has taken charge as president of the industry lobby group Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), replacing TV Narendran, CEO & managing director of Tata Steel

Bajaj, an alumnus of the Harvard Business School and a member of the Board of Indian School of Business (ISB), has been engaged with CII for many years at the state, regional and national levels, the grouping said in a statement.

Pawan Munjal, chairman, and CEO, Hero MotoCorp was named CII President-Designate for 2022-23 at a meeting held on May 12 to elect the new office-bearers for 2022-23, said the statement. Munjal has been closely associated with CII for almost 30 years and was the chairman of CII Northern Region during 1996-97, it said.

R Dinesh, executive vice-chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions was named vice-president for 2022-23. Dinesh has been associated with CII for more than two decades. Dinesh is a commerce graduate and an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India.