Asian, Indian banks remain sheltered from West crisis..for now

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Mar 27, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST

On Friday, shares of Deutsche Bank plunged as hedge funds reportedly went short on the lender that has just emerged from a years-long restructuring of its business.

Asian and Indian lenders have been largely unaffected by the crisis of confidence that has led to the collapse of regional banks in the United States as well as taking down the 167-year-old Swiss banking behemoth Credit Suisse.

Analysts cite limited funding risks, higher retail deposits and more capital as supporting factors. In addition, a greater degree of government ownership in the region also provides confidence in times of uncertainty.

“Liquidity strains stemming from deposit flight have resulted in some duress across US and European banks,” Chang Wei Liang, FX and Credit Strategist at DBS Bank said in an investor note over the weekend. “However, we see limited risks of contagion to Asian banks, given different business models and risk factors.”

Liang said that deposit funding for Asian banks should be “extremely resilient” with a high number of insured depositors. The lower interest rate volatility and smaller investment holdings also limit scope for unrealized losses in the banking book, he added.