About 55% of Indian households report increased spending, overall consumer sentiments on the rise: Survey

Sreedev Krishnakumar
Jan 04, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

However, the overall share of households with increased spending has marginally declined from the month before, according to the Indian Consumer Sentiment Index released by Axis My India.

(Representative Image)

About 55 percent of consumers from across rural and urban India reported a rise in their household spending this month compared to 8 percent who said their spending decreased, according to the India Consumer Sentiment Index, a monthly analysis of consumer perception compiled by Axis My India.

The report, exclusively accessed by Moneycontrol, however, shows a marginal one-point decline in the share of consumers reporting increased household spending from the month before. This was also reflected in the overall net score for household spending, which declined from +48 to +47.

The findings are based on a survey of 10,019 people across India, of which 70 percent are from rural areas and the rest of the 30 percent are from urban areas.

According to the latest report, the net score for overall consumer sentiments has gone up one-point, from 7 to 8, this month.

Spending on essentials goes down