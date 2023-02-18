49th GST Council Meeting Live: Here is the agenda for today

49th GST Council Meeting Live Updates: During the meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to discuss setting up appellate tribunals and curbing tax evasion in pan masala and gutkha businesses.
During the GST Council meeting on February 18, the issue of creating appellate tribunals and mechanisms to curb tax evasion in pan masala and gutkha is likely to be discussed.
At the GST Council meeting, chaired by Nirmala Sitharaman and including her state counterparts, the report of the panel of ministers on online gaming and casinos may not be discussed.
Those topics, which were not discussed by the GST Council at its last meeting on December 17, 2022, will top the agenda at the 49th GST Council meeting on February 18. A report by the Group of Ministers (GoM), led by Odisha finance minister Niranjan Pujari, on checking tax evasion by the pan masala and gutkha industries will be discussed.
Dushyant Chautala, Haryana's deputy chief minister, chaired the GoM on Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunals last July. According to the GoM, the tribunals should have two judicial members and one technical member each from the Centre and the states, as well as a retired Supreme Court judge as president.
It is unlikely that the report of the panel headed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on online gaming will be discussed. Before the report can be discussed by the Council, it must be circulated to states and submitted to the Union finance minister.
A GST of 28 percent had been agreed upon by the GoM in its last meeting in November. It was, however, decided by the GoM to refer all suggestions to the GST Council for a final decision since there was no consensus as to whether the tax should be levied on only the fees charged by the portal or the entire consideration, including the bet amount, received from participants.
Online gaming currently attracts 18 percent GST. Fees charged by online gaming portals are subject to tax, which is based on gross gaming revenue.
Karnataka collected record GST of Rs 6,085 cr in January: CM Bommai
Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, announced on Saturday that the state collected Rs 6,085 crore in Goods and Service Tax during January.
The Chief Minister also credited reforms, vigilance, and better compliance by taxpayers for making this happen.
"A record collection of 6,085 crore has been made under GST this month. Karnataka continues to be state with the highest growth rate of 30% in the GST tax collection," Bommai tweeted.
"This year's remarkable mop up is due to measures undertaken for reforms, focused vigilance, recovery in economy and better compliance by taxpayers. This augmentation to revenue will allow the government to present a better budget this year," he added.
Scrap steel industry urges a ‘reverse charge mechanism’ in GST
Casinos, horse racing, and online gaming: GoM failed to reach agreement
In addition, the official quoted above does not expect to discuss a cess on multi-utility vehicles at this meeting. During the 48th GST Council meeting, the 22% cess for SUVs meeting four specifications was clarified.
According to Nirmala Sitharaman during a post-meeting press conference in December, the GST Council expressed interest in including MUVs in the cess, but the matter has been referred to the fitment committee.
GST Council tackling issues but major headaches remain
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will meet for the 49th time on February 18. The meeting, set to be held in the Capital, will perhaps not result in any landmark decisions. But the fact that the meeting is taking place is worth noting in itself. Read More
Petroleum products to be included in GST framework once states agree: FM
A state agreement in this regard must be reached before petroleum products can be included in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.
To promote growth, the government has also increased public expenditure over the years, Sitharaman said.
"The provision is already available for petroleum products to be brought into the GST. My predecessor had already made the window kept open," she said while speaking at the Post-Budget interactive session with the members of the industry chamber PHDCCI.
In addition, the report by the Group of Ministers (GoM), led by Odisha finance minister Niranjan Pujari, on preventing pan masala and gutkha industries from evading taxes will be discussed.
A retired judge should be the president of the tribunals, and a judicial member from each state and the Centre should serve as a technical member.
Raise GST exemption limit to Rs 1.5 cr, do away with state-wise registration of biz: GTRI
Economic think tank GTRI said on Friday that the GST exemption threshold should be raised to Rs 1.5 crore and that state-level registration should be ditched to ease compliance.
There are over 1.4 crore registered taxpayers on the GST network, making it the largest indirect tax platform in the world.
"The GST Council now needs to consolidate gains by making compliance easy," the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said, while recommending seven reforms for next phase of transformational growth.
Amit Mitra appeals to Sitharaman to address cases of overregulation today
In a letter to Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, the West Bengal government urged her to call a special meeting of the GST Council to address cases of massive overregulation, and the current state of MSMEs enrolled in the GST program.
Mamata Banerjee's chief advisor Dr Amit Mitra wrote to Sitharaman that "labyrinthine regulatory structures have engulfed MSMEs in particular, dragging them to an abyss".
"I urge you to call a special and exclusive meeting of the GST Council to address the case of massive overregulation and the current state of the MSMEs who have dared to register under the GST regime in their quest to become formal," Mitra wrote in the three-page letter.
GST Council set to provide cost reductions to coal washeries by extending exemption: Reports
To avoid double taxation, the goods and services tax council may extend the exemption from compensation cess on coal rejects supplied to and consumed by washeries at its meeting on February 18, according to sources.
“The fitment committee has recommended that exemption benefit should cover rejects supplied to and by a washery, arising out of coal on which compensation cess has been paid and no input tax credit thereof has been availed by any person. The proposal is likely to be discussed and approved by the Council,” an official said on condition of anonymity. Read More
