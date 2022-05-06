 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Voltas Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,666.58 crore, up 0.56% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Voltas are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,666.58 crore in March 2022 up 0.56% from Rs. 2,651.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 182.70 crore in March 2022 down 23.15% from Rs. 237.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 298.21 crore in March 2022 down 17.69% from Rs. 362.31 crore in March 2021.

Voltas EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.18 in March 2021.

Voltas shares closed at 1,158.25 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.38% returns over the last 6 months and 19.19% over the last 12 months.

Voltas
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,633.72 1,772.06 2,627.84
Other Operating Income 32.86 21.53 23.82
Total Income From Operations 2,666.58 1,793.59 2,651.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,301.71 1,046.67 1,336.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 675.03 586.96 593.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 82.02 -323.92 42.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 159.99 156.24 146.31
Depreciation 9.45 9.70 8.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 186.82 172.00 201.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 251.56 145.94 321.86
Other Income 37.20 28.75 31.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 288.76 174.69 353.44
Interest 12.51 3.62 10.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 276.25 171.07 343.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 276.25 171.07 343.02
Tax 64.69 42.51 82.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 211.56 128.56 260.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 211.56 128.56 260.89
Minority Interest -0.01 -0.58 -0.99
Share Of P/L Of Associates -28.85 -32.00 -22.17
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 182.70 95.98 237.73
Equity Share Capital 33.08 33.08 33.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.52 2.90 7.18
Diluted EPS 5.52 2.90 7.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.52 2.90 7.18
Diluted EPS 5.52 2.90 7.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Voltas
first published: May 6, 2022 02:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.