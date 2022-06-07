Vivimed Labs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.12 crore, up 53.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vivimed Labs are:
Net Sales at Rs 53.12 crore in March 2022 up 53.19% from Rs. 34.68 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.60 crore in March 2022 up 40.66% from Rs. 31.35 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022 up 93.95% from Rs. 18.51 crore in March 2021.
Vivimed Labs shares closed at 12.95 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.85% returns over the last 6 months and -56.54% over the last 12 months.
|
|Vivimed Labs
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|53.12
|51.90
|34.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|53.12
|51.90
|34.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.12
|38.22
|13.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.20
|0.49
|4.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.58
|8.07
|9.87
|Depreciation
|4.66
|4.27
|3.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.91
|12.60
|26.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.34
|-11.74
|-24.24
|Other Income
|0.56
|-0.36
|1.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.78
|-12.10
|-22.46
|Interest
|10.00
|11.53
|9.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.78
|-23.63
|-31.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.78
|-23.63
|-31.58
|Tax
|2.82
|--
|-0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.60
|-23.63
|-31.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.60
|-23.63
|-31.35
|Equity Share Capital
|16.58
|16.58
|16.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.24
|-2.85
|-3.78
|Diluted EPS
|-2.18
|-2.77
|-3.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.24
|-2.85
|-3.78
|Diluted EPS
|-2.18
|-2.77
|-3.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited