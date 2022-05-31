Visa Steel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.65 crore, up 27.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visa Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 229.65 crore in March 2022 up 27.29% from Rs. 180.42 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.59 crore in March 2022 up 96.59% from Rs. 222.39 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.06 crore in March 2022 up 4.57% from Rs. 9.62 crore in March 2021.
Visa Steel shares closed at 17.10 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.77% returns over the last 6 months and 80.95% over the last 12 months.
|
|Visa Steel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|229.65
|184.19
|180.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|229.65
|184.19
|180.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|140.46
|130.19
|92.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.33
|0.00
|8.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.36
|7.24
|7.56
|Depreciation
|11.40
|11.67
|11.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|72.47
|53.84
|75.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.37
|-18.75
|-14.45
|Other Income
|0.03
|12.40
|12.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.34
|-6.35
|-1.83
|Interest
|6.25
|6.21
|5.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.59
|-12.56
|-7.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-215.12
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.59
|-12.56
|-222.39
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.59
|-12.56
|-222.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.59
|-12.56
|-222.39
|Equity Share Capital
|115.79
|115.79
|115.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|-1.08
|-19.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|-1.08
|-19.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|-1.08
|-19.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|-1.08
|-19.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited