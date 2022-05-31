 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Visa Steel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.65 crore, up 27.29% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visa Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 229.65 crore in March 2022 up 27.29% from Rs. 180.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.59 crore in March 2022 up 96.59% from Rs. 222.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.06 crore in March 2022 up 4.57% from Rs. 9.62 crore in March 2021.

Visa Steel shares closed at 17.10 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.77% returns over the last 6 months and 80.95% over the last 12 months.

Visa Steel
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 229.65 184.19 180.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 229.65 184.19 180.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 140.46 130.19 92.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.33 0.00 8.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.36 7.24 7.56
Depreciation 11.40 11.67 11.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.47 53.84 75.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.37 -18.75 -14.45
Other Income 0.03 12.40 12.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.34 -6.35 -1.83
Interest 6.25 6.21 5.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.59 -12.56 -7.27
Exceptional Items -- -- -215.12
P/L Before Tax -7.59 -12.56 -222.39
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.59 -12.56 -222.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.59 -12.56 -222.39
Equity Share Capital 115.79 115.79 115.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.66 -1.08 -19.21
Diluted EPS -0.66 -1.08 -19.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.66 -1.08 -19.21
Diluted EPS -0.66 -1.08 -19.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 03:04 pm
