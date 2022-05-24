 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vascon Engineer Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.16 crore, up 10.74% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vascon Engineers are:

Net Sales at Rs 148.16 crore in March 2022 up 10.74% from Rs. 133.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2022 up 309.74% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2022 up 50.4% from Rs. 8.75 crore in March 2021.

Vascon Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2021.

Vascon Engineer shares closed at 25.50 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.69% returns over the last 6 months and 53.61% over the last 12 months.

Vascon Engineers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 148.16 121.61 133.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 148.16 121.61 133.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 121.79 101.40 102.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 -- 0.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.03 4.17 11.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.17 8.08 8.69
Depreciation 1.38 1.29 1.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.92 15.74 3.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.86 -9.07 5.32
Other Income 4.92 44.41 1.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.78 35.34 6.78
Interest 5.47 4.40 5.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.31 30.94 1.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.31 30.94 1.54
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.31 30.94 1.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.31 30.94 1.54
Equity Share Capital 217.32 217.32 182.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 1.44 0.10
Diluted EPS 0.29 1.44 0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 1.44 0.10
Diluted EPS 0.29 1.44 0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 11:28 am
