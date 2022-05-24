Vascon Engineer Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.16 crore, up 10.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.16 crore in March 2022 up 10.74% from Rs. 133.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2022 up 309.74% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2022 up 50.4% from Rs. 8.75 crore in March 2021.

Vascon Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2021.

Vascon Engineer shares closed at 25.50 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.69% returns over the last 6 months and 53.61% over the last 12 months.