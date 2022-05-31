 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vardhman Poly Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.06 crore, up 43.4% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Polytex are:

Net Sales at Rs 278.06 crore in March 2022 up 43.4% from Rs. 193.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2022 down 471.29% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.84 crore in March 2022 down 24.82% from Rs. 18.41 crore in March 2021.

Vardhman Poly shares closed at 24.25 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.78% returns over the last 6 months and 30.03% over the last 12 months.

Vardhman Polytex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 278.06 244.00 193.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 278.06 244.00 193.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 221.12 188.21 128.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.02 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.38 0.23 3.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.91 14.04 12.39
Depreciation 3.25 3.44 3.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.18 29.49 31.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.99 8.58 14.23
Other Income 0.61 0.78 0.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.59 9.36 14.86
Interest 17.36 15.82 16.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.77 -6.46 -1.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.77 -6.46 -1.18
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.77 -6.46 -1.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.77 -6.46 -1.18
Equity Share Capital 22.29 22.29 22.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.04 -2.90 -0.53
Diluted EPS -3.04 -2.90 -0.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.04 -2.90 -0.53
Diluted EPS -3.04 -2.90 -0.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 31, 2022 02:56 pm
