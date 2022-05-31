Vardhman Poly Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.06 crore, up 43.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.06 crore in March 2022 up 43.4% from Rs. 193.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2022 down 471.29% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.84 crore in March 2022 down 24.82% from Rs. 18.41 crore in March 2021.

Vardhman Poly shares closed at 24.25 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.78% returns over the last 6 months and 30.03% over the last 12 months.