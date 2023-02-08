 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uno Minda Q3 profit rises 47% to Rs 174 crore

PTI
Feb 08, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST

Auto components maker eR on Wednesday reported 47.21 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 173.95 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 118.16 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year, Uno Minda said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,915.49 crore as against Rs 2,181.38 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 2,704.62 crore as against Rs 2,052.92 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.