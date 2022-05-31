 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tulsyan NEC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.77 crore, up 26.88% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tulsyan NEC are:

Net Sales at Rs 236.77 crore in March 2022 up 26.88% from Rs. 186.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 375.82 crore in March 2022 up 116.7% from Rs. 173.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.02 crore in March 2022 down 21.77% from Rs. 26.87 crore in March 2021.

Tulsyan NEC EPS has increased to Rs. 255.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 117.87 in March 2021.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 236.77 158.76 186.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 236.77 158.76 186.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 196.62 131.44 129.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.36 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.12 4.93 -5.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.99 7.42 7.42
Depreciation 6.11 6.02 5.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.96 29.38 28.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.85 -20.43 21.10
Other Income 0.06 0.02 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.91 -20.41 21.20
Interest 1.93 1.02 44.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.98 -21.44 -23.51
Exceptional Items 362.84 -0.37 196.93
P/L Before Tax 375.82 -21.81 173.43
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 375.82 -21.81 173.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 375.82 -21.81 173.43
Equity Share Capital 14.71 14.71 14.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 255.42 -14.82 117.87
Diluted EPS 255.42 -14.82 117.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 255.42 -14.82 117.87
Diluted EPS 255.42 -14.82 117.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 02:49 pm
