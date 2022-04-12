 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TTK Prestige Q4 PAT may dip 7.1% YoY to Rs. 76.5 cr: ICICI Direct

Apr 12, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Retail sector. The brokerage house expects TTK Prestige to report net profit at Rs. 76.5 crore down 7.1% year-on-year (down 13.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 14.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 615.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 6.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 109.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Apr 12, 2022 09:35 am
