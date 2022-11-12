Tree House Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, down 13.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tree House Education and Accessories are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in September 2022 down 13.38% from Rs. 1.57 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.84 crore in September 2022 down 229.43% from Rs. 11.79 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.
Tree House shares closed at 24.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 214.84% returns over the last 6 months and 169.61% over the last 12 months.
|Tree House Education and Accessories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.36
|2.08
|1.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.36
|2.08
|1.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.33
|0.35
|Depreciation
|37.84
|0.35
|10.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.46
|2.10
|0.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-38.31
|-0.70
|-10.11
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.16
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-38.06
|-0.54
|-10.11
|Interest
|0.78
|0.89
|1.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-38.84
|-1.43
|-11.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-38.84
|-1.43
|-11.79
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-38.84
|-1.43
|-11.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-38.84
|-1.43
|-11.79
|Equity Share Capital
|42.31
|42.31
|42.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.18
|-0.34
|-2.79
|Diluted EPS
|-9.18
|-0.34
|-2.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.18
|-0.34
|-2.79
|Diluted EPS
|-9.18
|-0.34
|-2.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited