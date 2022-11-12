 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tree House Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, down 13.38% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 06:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tree House Education and Accessories are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in September 2022 down 13.38% from Rs. 1.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.84 crore in September 2022 down 229.43% from Rs. 11.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

Tree House shares closed at 24.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 214.84% returns over the last 6 months and 169.61% over the last 12 months.

Tree House Education and Accessories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.36 2.08 1.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.36 2.08 1.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.37 0.33 0.35
Depreciation 37.84 0.35 10.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.46 2.10 0.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -38.31 -0.70 -10.11
Other Income 0.25 0.16 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -38.06 -0.54 -10.11
Interest 0.78 0.89 1.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -38.84 -1.43 -11.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -38.84 -1.43 -11.79
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -38.84 -1.43 -11.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -38.84 -1.43 -11.79
Equity Share Capital 42.31 42.31 42.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.18 -0.34 -2.79
Diluted EPS -9.18 -0.34 -2.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.18 -0.34 -2.79
Diluted EPS -9.18 -0.34 -2.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:45 pm
