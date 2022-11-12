Tree House Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, down 13.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in September 2022 down 13.38% from Rs. 1.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.84 crore in September 2022 down 229.43% from Rs. 11.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

Tree House shares closed at 24.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 214.84% returns over the last 6 months and 169.61% over the last 12 months.