Tiger Logistics Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.24 crore, up 6.61% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tiger Logistics India are:

Net Sales at Rs 182.24 crore in September 2022 up 6.61% from Rs. 170.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.92 crore in September 2022 down 7.07% from Rs. 8.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.80 crore in September 2022 up 11.34% from Rs. 9.70 crore in September 2021.

Tiger Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.09 in September 2021.

Tiger Logistics shares closed at 232.35 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.90% returns over the last 6 months and 64.44% over the last 12 months.

Tiger Logistics India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 182.24 107.24 170.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 182.24 107.24 170.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 166.90 -- 156.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.78 2.69 2.68
Depreciation 0.19 0.20 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.64 98.89 4.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.74 5.46 7.22
Other Income 0.87 0.77 2.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.61 6.23 9.50
Interest 0.41 0.12 0.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.20 6.12 9.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.20 6.12 9.04
Tax 2.27 1.57 0.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.92 4.54 8.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.92 4.54 8.53
Equity Share Capital 10.57 10.57 10.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.14 4.00 8.09
Diluted EPS 7.14 4.00 8.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 792.30 4.30 8.09
Diluted EPS 7.14 4.00 8.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:33 am
