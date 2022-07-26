Tejas Networks Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 125.76 crore, down 12.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.76 crore in June 2022 down 12.82% from Rs. 144.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.64 crore in June 2022 down 187.95% from Rs. 7.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.37 crore in June 2022 down 56.25% from Rs. 25.99 crore in June 2021.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 472.80 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.62% returns over the last 6 months and 123.92% over the last 12 months.