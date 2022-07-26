 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tejas Networks Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 125.76 crore, down 12.82% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tejas Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 125.76 crore in June 2022 down 12.82% from Rs. 144.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.64 crore in June 2022 down 187.95% from Rs. 7.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.37 crore in June 2022 down 56.25% from Rs. 25.99 crore in June 2021.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 472.80 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.62% returns over the last 6 months and 123.92% over the last 12 months.

Tejas Networks
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 125.76 126.50 144.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 125.76 126.50 144.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 67.40 70.86 73.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.93 5.47 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.28 -0.33 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.96 41.35 29.60
Depreciation 23.37 21.89 16.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.51 97.26 23.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -30.69 -110.00 1.22
Other Income 18.69 14.36 8.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.00 -95.64 9.60
Interest 0.94 0.25 1.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.94 -95.89 8.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -12.94 -95.89 8.34
Tax -6.30 -46.27 0.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.64 -49.62 7.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.64 -49.62 7.55
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.64 -49.62 7.55
Equity Share Capital 151.52 114.55 96.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.45 -4.34 0.81
Diluted EPS -0.45 -4.34 0.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.45 -4.34 0.81
Diluted EPS -0.45 -4.34 0.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tejas Networks #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:22 am
