Tata Coffee Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 718.26 crore, up 30.95% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Coffee are:

Net Sales at Rs 718.26 crore in September 2022 up 30.95% from Rs. 548.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.40 crore in September 2022 up 318.33% from Rs. 34.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.50 crore in September 2022 down 19.95% from Rs. 108.06 crore in September 2021.

Tata Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 7.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in September 2021.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 215.75 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.71% returns over the last 6 months and -7.86% over the last 12 months.

Tata Coffee
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 718.26 662.23 548.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 718.26 662.23 548.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 301.65 284.76 197.71
Purchase of Traded Goods 115.80 107.48 59.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.11 -75.18 1.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 100.01 98.35 87.14
Depreciation 20.71 20.26 20.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 133.84 130.18 100.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.36 96.38 81.73
Other Income 4.43 3.82 5.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.79 100.20 87.53
Interest 15.41 11.53 14.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.38 88.67 73.27
Exceptional Items 136.70 -1.06 -2.92
P/L Before Tax 187.08 87.61 70.35
Tax 40.15 22.12 16.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 146.93 65.49 53.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 146.93 65.49 53.66
Minority Interest -4.53 -20.48 -19.62
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 142.40 45.01 34.04
Equity Share Capital 18.68 18.68 18.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.62 2.41 1.82
Diluted EPS 7.62 2.41 1.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.87 2.41 1.82
Diluted EPS 7.62 2.41 1.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 18, 2022 01:00 pm
