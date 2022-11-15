TARC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.67 crore, down 73.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.67 crore in September 2022 down 73.92% from Rs. 159.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.17 crore in September 2022 up 54.12% from Rs. 5.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.41 crore in September 2022 down 36.63% from Rs. 62.19 crore in September 2021.

TARC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2021.

TARC shares closed at 45.10 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.33% returns over the last 6 months and -6.14% over the last 12 months.