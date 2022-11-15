 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TARC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.67 crore, down 73.92% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TARC are:

Net Sales at Rs 41.67 crore in September 2022 down 73.92% from Rs. 159.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.17 crore in September 2022 up 54.12% from Rs. 5.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.41 crore in September 2022 down 36.63% from Rs. 62.19 crore in September 2021.

TARC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2021.

TARC shares closed at 45.10 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.33% returns over the last 6 months and -6.14% over the last 12 months.

TARC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 41.67 67.91 159.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 41.67 67.91 159.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.35 7.55 92.43
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.30 2.16 1.93
Depreciation 2.06 2.42 1.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.16 3.54 4.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.80 52.23 59.29
Other Income 16.55 3.37 1.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.35 55.60 60.56
Interest 26.99 37.29 15.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.35 18.31 45.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.35 18.31 45.15
Tax 2.17 8.99 39.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.18 9.32 5.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.18 9.32 5.30
Minority Interest -- 0.00 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 -0.01 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.17 9.31 5.30
Equity Share Capital 59.02 59.02 59.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 0.32 0.18
Diluted EPS 0.28 0.32 0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 0.32 0.18
Diluted EPS 0.28 0.32 0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TARC
first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am