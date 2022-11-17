 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SVP Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.72 crore, down 27.44% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SVP Global Textiles are:Net Sales at Rs 22.72 crore in September 2022 down 27.44% from Rs. 31.32 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2022 down 81.04% from Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.49 crore in September 2022 down 12.65% from Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2021.
SVP Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021. SVP Global shares closed at 31.60 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.75% returns over the last 6 months and -71.79% over the last 12 months.
SVP Global Textiles
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations22.7214.1327.39
Other Operating Income----3.92
Total Income From Operations22.7214.1331.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials14.2412.4219.22
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.284.023.88
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.190.240.30
Depreciation1.841.841.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.521.302.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.65-5.683.30
Other Income--6.16--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.650.483.30
Interest2.392.431.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.26-1.951.36
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.26-1.951.36
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.26-1.951.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.26-1.951.36
Equity Share Capital12.6512.6512.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.02-0.150.11
Diluted EPS0.02-0.150.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.02-0.150.11
Diluted EPS0.02-0.150.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SVP Global #SVP Global Textiles
first published: Nov 17, 2022 11:00 pm