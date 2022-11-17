SVP Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.72 crore, down 27.44% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 22.72 14.13 27.39 Other Operating Income -- -- 3.92 Total Income From Operations 22.72 14.13 31.32 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 14.24 12.42 19.22 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.28 4.02 3.88 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.19 0.24 0.30 Depreciation 1.84 1.84 1.84 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.52 1.30 2.79 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.65 -5.68 3.30 Other Income -- 6.16 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.65 0.48 3.30 Interest 2.39 2.43 1.95 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.26 -1.95 1.36 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.26 -1.95 1.36 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.26 -1.95 1.36 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.26 -1.95 1.36 Equity Share Capital 12.65 12.65 12.65 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.02 -0.15 0.11 Diluted EPS 0.02 -0.15 0.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.02 -0.15 0.11 Diluted EPS 0.02 -0.15 0.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited