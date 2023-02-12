Star Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.75 crore, up 24.21% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 115.75 134.49 93.19 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 115.75 134.49 93.19 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 55.11 57.14 43.50 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.79 -1.59 -3.29 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 6.95 6.79 6.83 Depreciation 1.30 1.31 1.37 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 42.25 48.12 36.11 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.94 22.73 8.68 Other Income 3.48 3.17 2.90 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.42 25.90 11.58 Interest 0.11 0.12 0.16 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.31 25.78 11.42 Exceptional Items -9.19 -- -- P/L Before Tax 18.11 25.78 11.42 Tax 5.37 4.58 4.21 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.74 21.20 7.20 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.74 21.20 7.20 Equity Share Capital 15.61 15.61 15.61 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.16 13.58 4.61 Diluted EPS 8.16 13.58 4.61 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.16 13.58 4.61 Diluted EPS 8.16 13.58 4.61 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited