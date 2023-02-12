 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Star Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.75 crore, up 24.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Paper Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 115.75 crore in December 2022 up 24.21% from Rs. 93.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.74 crore in December 2022 up 76.91% from Rs. 7.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.72 crore in December 2022 up 121.78% from Rs. 12.95 crore in December 2021.
Star Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 8.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.61 in December 2021. Star Paper shares closed at 176.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.71% returns over the last 6 months and 31.46% over the last 12 months.
Star Paper Mills
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations115.75134.4993.19
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations115.75134.4993.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials55.1157.1443.50
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.79-1.59-3.29
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.956.796.83
Depreciation1.301.311.37
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses42.2548.1236.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.9422.738.68
Other Income3.483.172.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.4225.9011.58
Interest0.110.120.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.3125.7811.42
Exceptional Items-9.19----
P/L Before Tax18.1125.7811.42
Tax5.374.584.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.7421.207.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.7421.207.20
Equity Share Capital15.6115.6115.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.1613.584.61
Diluted EPS8.1613.584.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.1613.584.61
Diluted EPS8.1613.584.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

