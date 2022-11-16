 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SREI Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 460.16 crore, down 35.76% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SREI Infrastructure Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 460.16 crore in September 2022 down 35.76% from Rs. 716.26 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,194.96 crore in September 2022 down 62.28% from Rs. 1,968.85 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.34 crore in September 2022 up 105.13% from Rs. 922.26 crore in September 2021. SREI Infra shares closed at 3.15 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.36% returns over the last 6 months and -44.74% over the last 12 months.
SREI Infrastructure Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations460.16595.32716.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations460.16595.32716.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.7723.6832.20
Depreciation116.76120.71147.72
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses62.3940.51110.96
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies273.54478.091,211.46
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses56.8931.61291.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-70.19-99.28-1,077.19
Other Income0.770.477.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-69.42-98.81-1,069.98
Interest9.9259.06817.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-79.34-157.87-1,887.36
Exceptional Items-3,115.54-4,445.73--
P/L Before Tax-3,194.88-4,603.60-1,887.36
Tax0.060.2380.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3,194.94-4,603.83-1,968.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3,194.94-4,603.83-1,968.26
Minority Interest-0.020.08-0.59
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3,194.96-4,603.75-1,968.85
Equity Share Capital503.09503.09503.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-63.51-91.51-39.13
Diluted EPS-63.51-91.51-39.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-63.51-91.51-39.13
Diluted EPS-63.51-91.51-39.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 01:44 pm