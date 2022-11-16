SREI Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 460.16 crore, down 35.76% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 460.16 595.32 716.26 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 460.16 595.32 716.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 20.77 23.68 32.20 Depreciation 116.76 120.71 147.72 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 62.39 40.51 110.96 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 273.54 478.09 1,211.46 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 56.89 31.61 291.11 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -70.19 -99.28 -1,077.19 Other Income 0.77 0.47 7.21 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -69.42 -98.81 -1,069.98 Interest 9.92 59.06 817.38 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -79.34 -157.87 -1,887.36 Exceptional Items -3,115.54 -4,445.73 -- P/L Before Tax -3,194.88 -4,603.60 -1,887.36 Tax 0.06 0.23 80.90 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3,194.94 -4,603.83 -1,968.26 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3,194.94 -4,603.83 -1,968.26 Minority Interest -0.02 0.08 -0.59 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3,194.96 -4,603.75 -1,968.85 Equity Share Capital 503.09 503.09 503.09 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -63.51 -91.51 -39.13 Diluted EPS -63.51 -91.51 -39.13 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -63.51 -91.51 -39.13 Diluted EPS -63.51 -91.51 -39.13 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited