Sicagen India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.82 crore, up 55.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 245.82 crore in September 2022 up 55.31% from Rs. 158.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2022 up 110.39% from Rs. 8.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.31 crore in September 2022 up 6.41% from Rs. 5.93 crore in September 2021.

Sicagen India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.26 in September 2021.

Sicagen India shares closed at 24.35 on July 20, 2021 (NSE)