Shree Ram Proti Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.70 crore, down 45.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Ram Protiens Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 37.70 crore in December 2022 down 45.97% from Rs. 69.79 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 55.91% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2022 down 14.83% from Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2021.
Shree Ram Proti EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2021.
|Shree Ram Proti shares closed at 55.85 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.10% returns over the last 6 months and 10.05% over the last 12 months.
|Shree Ram Protiens Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.70
|48.42
|69.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.70
|48.42
|69.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.45
|38.55
|17.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.17
|4.00
|48.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.52
|2.05
|0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.30
|0.30
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.29
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.78
|0.74
|0.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.22
|2.48
|2.28
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.03
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.22
|2.52
|2.68
|Interest
|1.28
|1.00
|1.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.94
|1.52
|1.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.94
|1.52
|1.59
|Tax
|0.41
|0.49
|0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.53
|1.03
|1.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.53
|1.03
|1.20
|Equity Share Capital
|21.42
|21.42
|21.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.25
|0.48
|0.56
|Diluted EPS
|0.25
|0.48
|0.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.25
|0.48
|0.56
|Diluted EPS
|0.25
|0.48
|0.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited