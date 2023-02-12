 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sarda Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 697.58 crore, up 4.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarda Energy and Minerals are:

Net Sales at Rs 697.58 crore in December 2022 up 4.01% from Rs. 670.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.25 crore in December 2022 up 12.83% from Rs. 134.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.88 crore in December 2022 up 10.37% from Rs. 197.40 crore in December 2021.

Sarda Energy and Minerals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 697.58 687.76 670.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 697.58 687.76 670.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 484.54 355.94 376.53
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.97 34.72 25.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -83.35 5.02 -2.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.40 23.31 18.34
Depreciation 16.68 16.50 13.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 76.82 75.88 54.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 160.52 176.39 184.87
Other Income 40.68 60.84 -0.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 201.20 237.23 184.32
Interest 3.58 4.04 3.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 197.62 233.19 181.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 197.62 233.19 181.13
Tax 46.37 47.17 47.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 151.25 186.02 134.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 151.25 186.02 134.05
Equity Share Capital 35.24 35.24 36.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 42.92 52.79 37.18
Diluted EPS 42.92 52.79 37.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 42.92 52.79 37.18
Diluted EPS 42.92 52.79 37.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited