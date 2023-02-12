Sarda Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 697.58 crore, up 4.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 697.58 crore in December 2022 up 4.01% from Rs. 670.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.25 crore in December 2022 up 12.83% from Rs. 134.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.88 crore in December 2022 up 10.37% from Rs. 197.40 crore in December 2021.