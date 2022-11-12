 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupa and Comp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.63 crore, down 21.19% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rupa and Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 278.63 crore in September 2022 down 21.19% from Rs. 353.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.73 crore in September 2022 down 69.71% from Rs. 55.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.19 crore in September 2022 down 56.79% from Rs. 74.50 crore in September 2021.

Rupa and Comp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.95 in September 2021.

Rupa and Comp shares closed at 310.65 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.03% returns over the last 6 months and -31.11% over the last 12 months.

Rupa and Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 277.07 206.47 351.49
Other Operating Income 1.56 -- 2.06
Total Income From Operations 278.63 206.47 353.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 116.23 193.59 222.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.14 0.11 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 26.85 -135.12 -89.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.53 17.11 14.64
Depreciation 3.34 3.29 3.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 91.83 114.28 134.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.71 13.20 68.93
Other Income 3.15 7.35 2.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.85 20.55 71.45
Interest 6.47 5.81 3.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.38 14.74 68.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.38 14.74 68.02
Tax 5.65 2.49 12.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.73 12.25 55.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.73 12.25 55.24
Equity Share Capital 7.95 7.95 7.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.10 1.54 6.95
Diluted EPS 2.10 1.54 6.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.10 1.54 6.95
Diluted EPS 2.10 1.54 6.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 06:40 pm
