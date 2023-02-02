Refex Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 380.40 crore, up 323.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 380.40 crore in December 2022 up 323.99% from Rs. 89.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.15 crore in December 2022 up 282.28% from Rs. 6.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.97 crore in December 2022 up 210.14% from Rs. 13.21 crore in December 2021.