Refex Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 380.40 crore, up 323.99% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Refex Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 380.40 crore in December 2022 up 323.99% from Rs. 89.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.15 crore in December 2022 up 282.28% from Rs. 6.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.97 crore in December 2022 up 210.14% from Rs. 13.21 crore in December 2021.

Refex Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 380.40 353.43 89.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 380.40 353.43 89.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 44.70 49.13 47.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 286.06 263.66 25.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.71 -2.38 -3.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.02 4.02 3.20
Depreciation 1.74 1.67 1.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.30 2.09 5.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.86 35.25 10.89
Other Income 1.37 2.80 0.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.23 38.05 11.83
Interest 3.77 3.47 2.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.46 34.58 9.46
Exceptional Items 0.09 -0.40 --
P/L Before Tax 35.55 34.17 9.46
Tax 9.40 8.72 2.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.15 25.45 6.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.15 25.45 6.84
Equity Share Capital 22.11 21.00 21.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.87 12.12 3.26
Diluted EPS 11.85 12.12 3.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.87 12.12 3.26
Diluted EPS 11.85 12.12 3.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited