RCI Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.43 crore, down 16.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.43 crore in September 2022 down 16.82% from Rs. 12.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in September 2022 up 87.25% from Rs. 22.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2022 up 102.76% from Rs. 19.57 crore in September 2021.

RCI Industries shares closed at 6.81 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.27% returns over the last 6 months and -27.94% over the last 12 months.